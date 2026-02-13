5 Binge-Worthy TV Shows Like The Pitt

HBO Max's "The Pitt" is lauded as one of the most realistic, most raw medical dramas ever on television. There's no soundtrack, no unrealistic patients, no soapy stories involving the doctors and nurses. It's a series that sets out to show what it's really like in the emergency department of a training hospital. And based on the response and feedback from actual doctors and nurses, it's incredibly accurate.

Given this, the show is pretty heavy as the staff deals with literal life and death, loss, grief, panic, stressful situations, angry and frustrated patients filling up busy waiting rooms, and long days. It's also pretty graphic, depicting all types of injuries and illnesses that make their way into hospitals every day, from gunshot wounds and organ punctures that require surgery to impacted bowels, sprains, and coughs that can often be diagnosed with a scan, X-ray or consultation. If you're looking for another show that's similar to "The Pitt" to watch next or while you wait for new weekly episodes, "ER" is the obvious option. "The Pitt" has often been compared to it both in tone and feel, not to mention that "The Pitt" star Noah Wyle was a fixture among the cast on that show, too. But there are a few other series of the same ilk, each one worth watching for different reasons.