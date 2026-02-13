One Of The Most Ridiculous Sci-Fi Movies Nails Time Travel, According To A Metaphysicist

In Miller's list of time travel movies, "Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure" stood out for having what is considered a "time-consistent" story. This refers to when time travelers don't alter past events themselves, but they do interact with them causally. Simply put, Bill and Ted never go full Marty McFly by changing the course of history to rectify a timeline à la "Back to the Future." Instead, past events remain as they were originally, even with the duo's involvement.

A great example of this concept is when the film's bumbling heroes try entering a building to break out the historical figures they've chosen to talk about in their report. As Miller explains it: "They don't have the keys, but they reason that as long as they will, in the future, be able to get access to the keys, they can travel back in time and leave their younger selves the keys." The two titular characters reasoned correctly; the scheme worked as intended, and the pair thus demonstrated their mastery of time travel in no time at all. Miller continues: "They figure that the keys will already be there waiting for them if they succeed, in the future, in travelling back and leaving them. And they are." Simple, right?

For a franchise that sees its two protagonists not only share a step-mother but also a love for a certain raunchy number (cue air guitar), it exhibits an impressively sharp understanding of time travel. And if the technology were real — which it someday might be, with one astrophysicist claiming he's finally figured out time travel — we couldn't imagine any two dudes handling it better than Bill and Ted did.