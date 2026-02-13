What That Red Dot On Your Apple Watch Means – And How To Get Rid Of It

You won't lose access to notifications on the Apple Watch if you disable the red dot, as you can still see them in the Notifications Center by swiping down on the top edge of the Apple Watch. You'll see all the unread notifications appear on the screen. On that note, there's a better way to get rid of the red dot, without eliminating it completely: You can minimize the number of notifications that reach your smartwatch, so only the important ones come through.

The iPhone relays all the notifications you may receive during the day, including messages, calls, social media content, news apps, texts from other apps (like WhatsApp and Signal), and anything else that can receive notifications on the handset. You'll deal with those notifications when you feel like it, but all unread notifications will ping your Apple Watch the moment they arrive. The red dot will appear at the top of the screen until you read or dismiss the notifications. Since disabling the red dot does not make notifications go away, your watch will still buzz you when they come in.

Instead of getting rid of the Notification Indicator, you can leave it on and deal with the real problem. Not all notifications are essential or urgent. The unimportant ones should not reach your wrist. Go to the Apple Watch app on your iPhone > My Watch > Notifications and manage notifications for each app installed on the Apple Watch. Choose the "Allow Notifications" setting for essential apps, like messages and calls. Most apps can be blocked from notifying you on the Apple Watch by choosing the "Notifications Off" setting. Finally, the "Send to Notification Center" will prevent notifications from bothering you.