5 Of The Best Free Apple Watch Apps You Should Always Install First

There's a reason the Apple Watch is one of the best-selling smart wearables. While the Apple Watch Series 10 had two major problems, the device is only getting better, as the number of features and apps it provides is well-suited for many needs. Even though the stock applications on the Apple Watch may already offer what you need, several third-party apps can kick your experience up a notch if you download and install them first.

The following apps are going to help you track the weather, get a better workout, and even make sure you're picking up everything you need at the grocery store. All of these apps have received positive reviews in the Apple App Store with thousands of ratings, and a couple have even been approved by Apple.

While every app on this list is free to download, we made sure to let you know when subscription options and premium tiers are offered. However, the free versions of every one of them will still work as intended on your Apple Watch, so you don't have to worry about getting a subscription to try any of them. Because there are plenty of other free Apple Watch apps you can download, give these a try first, so you avoid spending too long endlessly searching the App Store.