Google Can Now Remove Even More Of Your Sensitive Data From Search Results
Google launched a "Results about you" privacy and security feature for Google Search a few years ago, a tool that lets you request the removal of personal data from search results, which can come in handy when information like your phone number and email address end up online. On Tuesday, Google announced new features for Results about you, to mark Safer Internet Day, that will let users remove even more sensitive data from Google Search results than before. Google unveiled two separate initiatives that both expand the usefulness of Results about you. First, Google will help users remove documents that may have leaked online, including your driver's license, passport, or Social Security number. Second, Google will help users remove non-consensual explicit images from Google Search results in a simpler way than before.
Like before, it's important to remember that Google will not remove the actual content from the web, whether it's a stolen ID that someone may use to impersonate you, or explicit images someone shared online. However, Google will prevent the web pages containing that potentially harmful information from showing up in Google Search results. That's still a useful tool to have on hand when dealing with potential cyberattacks. Google said in a blog post that over 10 million people have used the Results about you tool to request removal of Search results that contain personal data. The new features build on the foundation that Google has already developed.
How to remove leaked documents from Google Search results
Using the Results about you feature should be a simple process. You should go to your Google account (your profile photo) in the Google app on your iPhone or Android device and select the "Results about you" option. On the web, you can visit the Results about you section of your Google account. First-time users will need to tap the "Get started" button and add personal information they want Google to track in search results. If you've already used the Results about you hub to monitor the web for your phone number, name, and address, you'll already be familiar with the interface.
Following Tuesday's announcement, the Results about you page will let you enter government ID numbers, and Google Search will start monitoring results for them. This is where you'll add your driver's license, passport, and Social Security numbers for Google to track. Once Google finds these numbers online, it'll send you a notification so you can decide what to do with the results. It's important to act on the notifications every time you receive them. Google will not remove the results automatically from Google Search. Since Google won't delete the data from the web, because it can't control the websites that publish the content, the leaked documents may appear in other data leaks in the future. You'll want to keep monitoring enabled for those leaked documents even after you block the first website that shows them.
The improved Results about you features will start rolling out to U.S. users in the coming days, with additional regions to follow.
How to remove explicit images from Google Search
Google has also improved the process of requesting the removal of explicit images from Google Search results, according to a separate blog post. "Revenge porn" or non-consensual pornography are terms that describe the distribution of sexually explicit images and videos without the consent of the person shown in that content. Google is making it easier for victims to report the photos that may appear in Google Search Images results and remove them. The feature will be available in most countries in the coming days, with Google planning to expand it to more regions after that.
When finding explicit images in Google Search, you can tap the three-dot button that appears on an image and select the "remove result" feature. You'll also select the "It shows a sexual image of me." menu item that appears. Users can submit multiple images at the same time during this process, by manually selecting all the images that apply, instead of reporting each image individually as in the past. Requests for content removal will be visible to the user in the same "Results about you" hub. Google will send email updates when there's a change in your request. Also, Google will offer support resources for emotional and legal guidance.
Importantly, Google will also let you opt-in to a feature that can provide ongoing protection against similar images appearing in Google Search results in the future. If you opt-in, Google will try to filter future explicit images that may show up in Google Search results.