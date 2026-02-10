Google Can Now Remove Even More Of Your Sensitive Data From Search Results

Using the Results about you feature should be a simple process. You should go to your Google account (your profile photo) in the Google app on your iPhone or Android device and select the "Results about you" option. On the web, you can visit the Results about you section of your Google account. First-time users will need to tap the "Get started" button and add personal information they want Google to track in search results. If you've already used the Results about you hub to monitor the web for your phone number, name, and address, you'll already be familiar with the interface.

Following Tuesday's announcement, the Results about you page will let you enter government ID numbers, and Google Search will start monitoring results for them. This is where you'll add your driver's license, passport, and Social Security numbers for Google to track. Once Google finds these numbers online, it'll send you a notification so you can decide what to do with the results. It's important to act on the notifications every time you receive them. Google will not remove the results automatically from Google Search. Since Google won't delete the data from the web, because it can't control the websites that publish the content, the leaked documents may appear in other data leaks in the future. You'll want to keep monitoring enabled for those leaked documents even after you block the first website that shows them.

The improved Results about you features will start rolling out to U.S. users in the coming days, with additional regions to follow.