Say Goodbye To Generic Results: Here Comes The Personalized Google Search

Google Search is the main gateway to the internet for many people, but the experience has changed significantly in the past few years after the introduction of AI features like AI Overviews and AI Mode. The next step in this AI-focused overhaul of Google Search might be the most important. Google Search is about to get more personal than before, which should make online search an even more productive experience. You'll no longer have to tweak searches and provide additional context if you allow AI Mode to access personal data in Google apps like Gmail and Google Photos. Gemini will know how to connect the dots and offer personalized search results.

Announced on Thursday, Personal Intelligence in AI Mode may sound like a dream come true for some Google Search users. Instead of combing through generic answers, whether you use AI or not, you'll see results that are relevant to your life, as they'll match plans and interests. At the same time, giving Gemini that sort of access in Google Search may sound scary. After all, Google already collects data about your interests from your browsing habits to serve personalized ads. Giving the AI access to personal data in apps like Gmail may sound counterintuitive if you're looking to protect your privacy. However, Google explained in a blog post that Personal Intelligence is optional, and the personal data in apps you'd connect to AI Mode will not be used to train future Gemini models.

Also, Google will not roll out Personal Intelligence to all Google Search users who use AI Mode. The feature will be available initially to Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers in the U.S. The feature will be available only in English initially as a Google Labs experiment.