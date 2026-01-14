Gemini's New Personal Intelligence Gives Android The Assistant iPhone Keeps Promising

Google on Wednesday announced a new Gemini feature that will turn the chatbot into a personal assistant that other rivals can't offer. Called Personal Intelligence, the new experience will allow Gemini to extract personal information from other Google apps, including Gmail and Google Photos, to offer responses tailored to the user's needs. The new Personal Intelligence features may sound similar to what Apple wanted to do with Siri on the iPhone last year. However, the big Siri upgrade for Apple Intelligence was postponed, and it's not coming for at least another few months. On that note, Apple partnered with Google to use a custom Gemini model for the Siri revamp.

Google will have Personal Intelligence deployed on Android before the iPhone gets that smarter Siri experience. Personal Intelligence will be available in beta in the U.S. initially. Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers will get the more personal Gemini experience starting next week. Only personal Google accounts will be included in the early rollout, though it's unclear when Workspace accounts will get Personal Intelligence. Google said in its announcement that Personal Intelligence is also coming to AI Mode in Search, without offering more details on the matter.

Eligible users should see an invitation in the app to enable Personal Intelligence. Otherwise, they can go to the Settings menu, tap Personal Intelligence, and select the apps they want Gemini to extract information from. Personal Intelligence will be off by default, meaning apps aren't connected automatically. Users can turn the feature on and decide which apps Gemini can access. Users can also use temporary chats or regenerate responses without personalization.