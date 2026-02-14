Cillian Murphy And Brie Larson's Forgotten 2016 Action Comedy Is A Must-Watch On Netflix
It's always great when big-name stars team up for a new movie, even if the end result may be only a goofy watch as you chomp on popcorn. So when Marvel star Brie Larson is paired with "Batman" actor and "Peaky Blinders" star Cillian Murphy for a flick, we just had to take notice. Although it's pretty far from being a Netflix movie with a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, it's great for fans of Larson or Murphy, or really for anyone simply looking for a fun time.
"Free Fire", produced by Martin Scorsese and distributed in the U.S. by A24arrives on Netflix on February 10, 2026, alongside the 2025 teen-adventure-comedy "How to Train Your Dragon." There's also another option for streaming "Free Fire" if Netflix isn't your thing, but this dark comedy mixed with psychological thriller is going to be great for anyone looking for a shoot-em-up that's acceptable to disengage your brain as you watch it. Also, Murphy has a pretty rad '70s mustache.
Interestingly, Larson is the only woman who appears in this 90-minute romp, and one reason the actress agreed to the film was for its commentary on gun violence in action movies. Speaking with Glamour in 2017, Larson said she loved that the movie was so human. "The reality of shooting someone or crawling on the floor ... it's not cool." As for Murphy, there are plenty of Cillian Murphy performances you can check out once you've streamed "Free Fire," alongside the variety of other media that's available on Netflix.
Larson and Murphy team up for trouble in Free Fire
Even though some premium streaming services are cheaper than Netflix, the platform still delivers enough fresh content to make keeping your subscription around worth it. For action fans, the overlooked "Free Fire" is certainly worth a watch, as director Ben Wheatley is known for delivering thrills, such as his 2011 folk-horror "Kill List." However, "Free Fire" is what happens when you place a few too many madmen into the same room with a bunch of weapons.
Set in Boston during the late seventies, 2017's "Free Fire" tells the tale of Justine (Larson) finding herself caught in the middle of a dispute when two individuals pair up with IRA members Chris (Murphy) and Frank (Michael Smiley) to meet the arms dealer Vernon (Sharlto Copley) and his colleagues. As tensions rise, Justine is forced to navigate a warehouse filled with men who have itchy trigger fingers. In addition to Larson and Murphy, "Free Fire" also stars Armie Hammer and Jack Reynor.
Holding a 69% Tomatometer score and a 52% Popcornmeter score on Rotten Tomatoes, the film also holds three award wins and nine nominations, including director Ben Wheatley receiving a Midnight Madness People's Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival. In a 2017 review for Boston Hassle, critic Oscar Goff said "Free Fire" delivers on its promise. "Like a good cheeseburger, its nutritional value is questionable, but it's satisfying enough that it's difficult to care." While it's now available on Netflix, you can also stream "Free Fire" on Fandango at Home.