What Is The Oldest iPhone iOS 26 Still Supports?
Apple typically does a great job of keeping its mobile devices updated with new features and security patches for years. One prime example of Apple's impressive software update policy is the iPhone 5S, which received the iOS 12.5.8 update in January 2026, 13 years after its launch. So, you don't have to worry about your brand-new iPhone becoming obsolete in a couple of years. Unexpected security patches aside, the Cupertino-based tech giant is excellent with major iOS updates as well.
So much so that if we look for the oldest iPhone that's getting the latest iOS 26 updates, we have to go all the way back to iPhone 11, which was introduced in 2019 and is among the 26 iPhones getting the iOS 26. It got its latest iOS update in the form of iOS 26.2.1 with support for AirTag 2 in January 2026. While we're at it, here are some of the oldest iPhones that are still getting iOS updates.
Apple's software update policy for iPhones
Although Apple doesn't have a fixed software update policy for its iPhones, you can usually expect an iPhone to continue receiving major iOS updates for anywhere from five to seven years, whereas security updates can continue to be released for up to 10 years or even longer, as we saw in the case of iPhone 5s. Since the launch of iPhone 4S in 2011, none of the iPhones, except for iPhone 5c, received fewer than five major iOS updates, with most getting six major iOS updates. It's important to keep in mind that as iPhones get older, they don't get all the features available as part of a major iOS update. For example, the iPhone 11 missed out on eight key features from iOS 26.
The iPhone 11 may be the oldest iPhone still receiving iOS feature updates, but there are several even older iPhones that are getting security patches and received one as recently as January 2026. We have already mentioned iPhone 5s, but iPhone 6 series, iPhone 6s series, first-gen iPhone SE, iPhone 7 series, iPhone 8 series, iPhone X, iPhone XS series, and iPhone XR also got a security update in 2026. So, if you have a new or old iPhone, Apple isn't going to abandon you anytime soon.