Neither Messenger Nor WhatsApp - The Smarter Messaging App To Use

Meta controls some of the most popular messaging apps in the world, including Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp. Even though Instagram isn't a messaging-first app, it's also commonly used for that. However, if you constantly see the limitations between Meta's apps, you should know there's a smarter messaging app available: Telegram.

Telegram is slightly younger than WhatsApp, but it's been on the market for 13 years now. The app is available on iOS, Android, Mac, Windows, Linux, and web browsers. However, what makes it far superior than other messaging apps is how seamless the user experience is. It took forever for WhatsApp to add the ability to offer multi-device support, while with Telegram you just have to log in from a new device, whether it's a laptop, a phone, or a tablet.

Another feature that's been available for ages on Telegram is the option of contacts being known by usernames. This way, you can find friends not only by their number, but also with a user, making it a more straightforward way to find a contact online. What's App is slated to roll out the same option sometime in 2026.