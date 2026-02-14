Europe Wants To Break Away From The US's Dominating Tech (For A Good Reason)

For years, the EU has been trying to regulate and stop the uncontrollable growth of U.S. and Chinese social media platforms and the reliance on their technology thanks to political interference, issues with how these algorithms are trained and used, and more recently due to the U.S. trying to take Greenland, as this echoed a new alarm on cybersecurity threats and the future of the EU-U.S. alliance. With that, it seems the region is finally taking its formal steps to change this pattern.

For example, France recently announced that it would replace Microsoft Teams and Zoom with Visio, a video conferencing platform created in the country that should be used by the government starting in 2027. The minister for the civil service and state reform of France, David Amiel, said this change is important to guarantee the "security and public electronic communications by relying on a powerful and sovereign tool." With changes like this one that France is implementing, Europe would be responsible for what it thinks is the best way to regulate the internet and ensure users' privacy.