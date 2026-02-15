Did Trunkster Survive After Shark Tank? Here's What Happened After Season 7

Season 7 of "Shark Tank" aired in 2015, with hopeful entrepreneurs showing off their products to a panel of potential investors. One such pair of entrepreneurs was Jesse Potash and Gaston Blanchet and their product known as Trunkster, which was billed as an innovation on luggage. Though the pair had raised money on Kickstarter and IndieGoGo, and intrigued the panel of hosts, as of 2026 Trunkster seems to not be in business at all.

Trunkster is luggage that doesn't zip up, having a roll up and roll down design instead. It has USB charging capabilities, handy for keeping your phone's battery full while traveling. It is GPS-trackable so you don't lose it, and has a built-in scale so you know what to expect at the airport check-in. The luggage certainly wasn't cheap, costing around $500 depending on the model. Though what Potash and Blanchet asked for in terms of investment was initially scoffed at by the judges, ultimately they negotiated and a tentative agreement was reached. On-screen, at least.

It appears things did not go so well after the show. Over a decade later, Trunkster has not survived. Another competitor on Season 7, the MTailor app by Miles Penn, has gone on to be successful despite things not going in Penn's favor on "Shark Tank." Sadly, despite initial interest, Trunkster now leaves behind a legacy of unhappy customers.