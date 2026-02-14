Yellowstone's Cole Hauser Starred Opposite Vin Diesel In A Sci-Fi Horror Movie

One of the most annoying things in the life of a cinephile is when you see a familiar actor in a movie or TV show but can't place them. You're sure you've seen them before, but your memory lets you down. Well, depending on your age, you may have had that very feeling when watching Cole Hauser in Taylor Sheridan's macho cowboy melodrama, "Yellowstone." He played Rip Wheeler, a farmhand and fixer on the Dutton Ranch, for five seasons. But before he became one of the regulars in the Paramount+ hit, Hauser also appeared in dozens of movies (like "Good Will Hunting," "Olympus Has Fallen," and "A Good Day to Die Hard") and various TV series (he was a guest star on "ER" and a regular on "Rogue").

But perhaps his best role prior to "Yellowstone" was in David Twohy's cult classic 2000 sci-fi horror, "Pitch Black." Naturally, everybody remembers Vin Diesel as the breakout star of that feature (establishing a franchise led by enigmatic antihero Richard B. Riddick), but many forget that Hauser played the smart-aleck bounty hunter, William Johns, opposite him. Despite being a man of law, Johns was the true villain of the movie (besides the monsters), and Hauser portrayed him with a vicious and overly selfish pragmatism. Compared to his cruel and scheming nature, Diesel's calculating savage slowly turned into an empathetic human being we could sincerely root for.