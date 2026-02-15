California's Orange Highway Stripes Are Already Changing How You Drive

A California road construction project near San Diego introduced road markings that many drivers were not familiar with. Where normally you might see white or yellow stripes on the road and dividing the lanes, in this project, they were instead white and orange lines painted one after the other. The purpose of these marks is to alert drivers that they are in a construction zone to encourage slower and safer driving.

This was a pilot project from Caltrans and SANDAG Build NCC. The stripes are temporary, only used in times when drivers need to be alerted to special road zone rules, such as reduced speed in construction zones. Safer roads are something often sought after, such as the driving tracking app that makes people drive more safely. The benefits proposed for these stripes are that they are attention-grabbing, telling drivers that they have entered a construction zone. They are more visible at night than orange cones. They also more easily mark where construction zones end and begin rather than relying entirely on road signs.

The stripes are also used to better distinguish lane shifts that may be temporary during construction times, helping drivers know where to go. This pilot project was met with success, with more drivers aware of when they were in a construction zone. Though not everyone knew what the stripes meant, the color matching the standard orange and white cones helped to get the message across.