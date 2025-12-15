Waymo Issued A Huge Safety Recall On Its Self-Driving Cars - Here's Why

Popular robotaxi company Waymo has issued a voluntary software recall after its self-driving vehicles illegally passed stopped school buses in Texas, raising safety concerns. According to company officials, Waymo addressed the problem in a November 2025 software update, which Waymo states has improved the system beyond the abilities of human drivers. However, several questions still persist, as Austin school district officials state that at least five instances of the illegal maneuver occurred after Waymo's update reportedly fixed the issue.

The case, although less fiery than the 58 incident reports that prompted a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration investigation into Tesla's self-driving technology, highlights key concerns regarding the growth and development of autonomous driving vehicles. While software recalls have become increasingly common in the automotive industry, widespread wariness regarding autonomous vehicles raises the sociocultural stakes for Waymo and its competitors. The recall is particularly worrisome once one considers that much of Waymo's value lies in its safety record, as the company bills itself as a safer alternative to man-driven vehicles.

The recall is the Alphabet's fourth in two years, a reality that highlights both Waymo's commitment to improving its software systems and the pitfalls of developing complex technological systems in real time. It comes as the company looks to expand its presence across the United States, bringing its robotaxi fleet to several new cities including Las Vegas, Detroit, Miami, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, and Orlando.