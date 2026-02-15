Michael Jackson Almost Appeared In A Beloved Marvel Movie﻿

The iconic music that many fans listen to decades later, and the controversies in his personal life, are two major aspects many people associate with Michael Jackson. Loved for his musical genius and criticized for some personal events, Jackson could have also been remembered as a Marvel superhero movie star if things had gone his way. The late singer wanted a role in a Marvel movie that became a cult classic, Wesley Snipes' "Blade" (1998). This was at a time when the sprawling Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) that later made "Avengers" crossovers major multi‑billion‑dollar events didn't exist, and Marvel was hardly the household name it is today.

Before Robert Downey Jr. took on the Tony Stark role, which turned Iron Man into one of Marvel's most important superheroes and kickstarted the MCU reign, studios may have been more reluctant to give lesser-known comic book superheroes their own movies. In a world of Superman and Batman remakes, the "Blade" trilogy stood out in the late '90s and early 2000s for introducing a hero that, like Iron Man, wasn't as popular.

"Blade" screenwriter David Goyer recalled a few years ago to Entertainment Weekly that, "...New Line wanted to make a lower-budget black superhero film" at a time when "Marvel was in bankruptcy, and they'd already sold the rights to X-Men and Spider-Man and a few other things..." That's how the "Blade" trilogy came to be, with Wesley Snipes ending up as the film's star and co-producer. It's actually Snipes who got Michael Jackson's pitch for a role in the "Blade II" (2002) sequel. The pop star wanted to play a "tough guy" character in the Marvel universe.