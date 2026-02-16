Star Trek Into Darkness Director J.J. Abrams Has One Big Regret About The Sequel

While some fans might argue J.J. Abrams didn't handle the "Star Wars" universe that well, "Star Trek" was a very different story. In 2009, the "Lost" co-creator was tasked with reviving the "Star Trek" universe for the big screen and bringing an all-new Enterprise crew along for the ride.

With the help of Chris Pine as Kirk, Zachary Quinto as Spock, Zoe Saldaña as Uhura, and more, Abrams created a brand-new timeline that, besides reviving the "Star Trek" franchise, helped introduce new audiences to a world that felt more open than ever. Earning over $385 million worldwide, the film swiftly earned the green light for a second mission with "Star Trek Into Darkness." It's here that Abrams started to lose his grip a little on the Enterprise's continuing mission, and on one legendary villain that the director tried his best to keep secret, but shouldn't have.

Four years later, Abrams beamed up once more with Pine's Kirk and his crew in "Star Trek Into Darkness." One of the big new additions in the sequel was Benedict Cumberbatch, who, despite every effort to keep his character's story hidden, became one of the worst-kept secrets in "Star Trek" history. Cumberbatch was repeatedly grilled about the identity of Commander John Harrison, with fans adamant that he was really the longtime "Star Trek" villain Khan Noonien Singh. It turns out that they were absolutely right, which, in Abrams' eyes, is right about where the film went wrong.