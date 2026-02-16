Star Trek Into Darkness Director J.J. Abrams Has One Big Regret About The Sequel
While some fans might argue J.J. Abrams didn't handle the "Star Wars" universe that well, "Star Trek" was a very different story. In 2009, the "Lost" co-creator was tasked with reviving the "Star Trek" universe for the big screen and bringing an all-new Enterprise crew along for the ride.
With the help of Chris Pine as Kirk, Zachary Quinto as Spock, Zoe Saldaña as Uhura, and more, Abrams created a brand-new timeline that, besides reviving the "Star Trek" franchise, helped introduce new audiences to a world that felt more open than ever. Earning over $385 million worldwide, the film swiftly earned the green light for a second mission with "Star Trek Into Darkness." It's here that Abrams started to lose his grip a little on the Enterprise's continuing mission, and on one legendary villain that the director tried his best to keep secret, but shouldn't have.
Four years later, Abrams beamed up once more with Pine's Kirk and his crew in "Star Trek Into Darkness." One of the big new additions in the sequel was Benedict Cumberbatch, who, despite every effort to keep his character's story hidden, became one of the worst-kept secrets in "Star Trek" history. Cumberbatch was repeatedly grilled about the identity of Commander John Harrison, with fans adamant that he was really the longtime "Star Trek" villain Khan Noonien Singh. It turns out that they were absolutely right, which, in Abrams' eyes, is right about where the film went wrong.
J.J. Abrams realized that you Khan't please everyone when making Star Trek Into Darkness
"Into Darkness" didn't receive quite as warm a reception with critics, with a big issue being the poorly handled reveal of Khan. Looking back, Abrams acknowledged that how he dealt with Kirk's longtime nemesis could have been done differently. "The truth is, because it was so important to the studio that we not angle this thing for existing fans. If we said it was Khan, it would feel like you've really got to know what 'Star Trek' is about to see this movie. That would have been limiting," Abrams explained to Indie Wire.
It's here where the director admitted that perhaps showing all the cards from the start was the right approach, rather than have Cumberbatch lie until he was Vulcan-blood blue in the face. "I can understand their argument to try to keep that quiet, but I do wonder if it would have seemed a little bit less like an attempt at deception if we had just come out with it."
Now, though, years after its release, there's no question that "Star Trek Into Darkness" holds up better than you'd expect, even if you can get past the new Khan. As for Abrams? He's done helming remakes, and honestly, it's probably better it stays like that for now. As for the "Star Trek" franchise? "Strange New Worlds" has wrapped filming its fifth and final season, while "Starfleet Academy" is in the middle of its first season, as of this writing.