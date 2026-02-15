4 Cool Uses For Your Old VR Headsets

Virtual reality hardware has come a long way over the years, and new headsets are always just around the corner. Features such as higher resolution, wider field of view, and advanced tracking capabilities make it worth monitoring the latest VR technology. Headsets like the Meta Quest 3 and the Sony PlayStation VR2 have a lot for gamers to get excited about, and the Apple Vision Pro has its own set of reasons to make it your virtual reality headset of choice. But if you've upgraded to one of these models or otherwise have an older VR headset lying around, there's still plenty of cool ways to put it to use.

VR headsets like the early Meta Quest models, the HTC Vive, or first-generation PlayStation VR aren't as obsolete as you may think. Older headsets like these can still access many VR apps, particularly those that don't demand intense graphics processing or the highest resolution display in order to feel immersive. They can be put to use in a number of different ways, including around the house, at the office, and even in the great outdoors. If you have an older VR headset and don't feel like trading it in or handing it down, we've come up with some ways that you can continue to make the most of the investment.