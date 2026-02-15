This 'Perfect' $6 Amazon Gadget Adds MagSafe Support To Your Kindle

The Kalapop Metal Ring is a MagSafe-compatible metal ring that comes with a strong adhesive sticker to attach it to the back of your Kindle or the Kindle cover. Once applied, it can be removed but can't be repositioned as the adhesive is single-use. So, you'll have to be careful with the alignment. Once the metal ring is applied to your Kindle, you'll be able to use MagSafe accessories like MagSafe-compatible grips, including PopSockets, stands, mounts, and card holders. If you have a Signature Edition Kindle with wireless charging support and you're looking to use a MagSafe charger, the alignment of the metal ring is crucial, and it has to be in the center of the back panel.

One way to get an idea of the basic positioning of the charging coil location is to attach a MagSafe charger to the back of your Kindle before installing the metal ring, as MagSafe chargers are said to stick to the back, just barely, but enough to give you an idea of the positioning of the charging coils. Thanks to this seamless MagSafe support offered by the Kalapop Metal Ring, it's pretty popular among the Amazon shoppers who have given it a solid rating of 4.4 from over 550 reviews. Kindle owners appreciate how the ring is "super sticky" and attaches well to the e-reader, allowing them to use MagSafe accessories.