Wireless Charging Might Not Be Worth It For You - Here's Why

We use so many tech devices day to day — from smartphones to computers, earbuds to smartwatches — that recharging our devices has become routine. You may have a rat's nest of cables on your desk to recharge everything you need to get through the day. Logically, that makes wireless charging as an alternative sound quite appealing. You can plug in a single multi-charge unit, or a wireless charging pad, and get all your devices boosted in a neat and tidy way. It sounds like a no-brainer.

But wireless charging isn't for everyone. For powers users, especially, you might find that it simply doesn't suffice. Even the fastest wireless charging standards, with limited exceptions, are generally slower than basic wired charging options. What's more, they require a cable anyway (to the base), typically cost more, and have limited compatibility. Plus, you can't comfortably use your phone for anything but passive tasks — like watching videos or making calls — while it's charging, even if it's on a charging stand. Wireless charging is useful for quick top-ups, but for reliable, primary charging, wired is still the way to go.