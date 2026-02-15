Single-Use Printer Cartridges Might Be On Their Way Out - Here's Why

Whether at home or at the office, there are few appliances as frustrating as a printer. They frequently get jammed, disconnect from the Wi-Fi, and it seems like you're constantly throwing away and replacing those single-use printer cartridges. Well, maybe that last complaint won't be an issue for much longer. The city council of Los Angeles has acknowledged the wasteful and environmentally harmful nature of single-use printer cartridges and is taking steps to ban them entirely. The question now is whether other jurisdictions will follow this positive example.

In December 2025, the Los Angeles City Council unanimously voted in favor of the ban on single-use printer cartridges. The effort to ban these cartridges has been going on for longer than that, though. City Councilmember John Lee proposed this ban as early as August 2024. A press release issued at that time emphasized the role that Los Angeles has played in pioneering environmentally friendly policies. The city already banned single-use carryout bags and expanded polystyrene products, so it's only fitting for the city –- and the rest of the nation, ideally –- to continue the good work.