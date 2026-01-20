5 Of The Least Reliable Printer Brands, According To Consumer Reports

Personal printers are some of the most notoriously finicky electronics you can purchase. Depending on your personal needs or line of work, you may not be able to avoid purchasing one, so at the very least, you want something you know that you can rely upon to get the job done without jams or ink spurts. Based on a series of surveys conducted by Consumer Reports, some printer brands like Lexmark and Epson are definitely less reliable than others, particularly if you factor their laser and inkjet offerings separately.

As Consumer Reports' survey explains, laser and inkjet printers have several distinctive differences that affect their overall efficacy. This means that one brand that does good work with one style of printer may not be able to pass muster with another style. If you're planning on buying a printer for yourself or your office, you should know ahead of time which of the dominant types it is, as well as which brand is making it, all so you know if you're in for paper jams and cartridge replacements later down the line.