What Does 'DSLR' Actually Mean On A Camera?

The term "DSLR" stands for Digital Single-Lens Reflex and describes the mechanics behind how this type of camera works. But the name alone doesn't really explain what's going on inside the shell or casing of the camera. What does this technology actually do? How does it differ from other types of cameras or photography equipment? More confusingly, DSLR has become synonymous with many modern digital cameras and is used to describe them in general, when really, there are several types of digital camera technologies in play. The sheer variety of camera styles is really what makes DSLRs so popular, as they're lightweight, versatile options compared to some alternatives.

A DSLR camera has a fixed, digital sensor capable of autofocus that works great in low-light settings and complex environments. When using a DSLR camera, the photographer looks through the optical viewfinder at what they're shooting, which is reflected by a mirror. When they press the shutter button, the mirror swings and sends light into the digital image sensor, which records the image and digitally saves it to the camera's SD card. Another form of digital camera, called a mirrorless camera, works similarly except, as the name implies, there's no mirror. The light from the lens passes directly to the sensor, and the photographer sees a representation via an electronic viewfinder or an LCD screen.

Comparatively, the DSLR design gives it a few advantages over mirrorless cameras. For instance, since DSLRs don't need a screen on all the time, they use less battery power, making DSLR cameras a go-to choice for remote field work. Furthermore, their high-quality image capture technology outperforms smartphone cameras, though some phones are incorporating better tech, like the Astrophoto feature on Samsung Galaxy phones.