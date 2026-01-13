The 10 Most Reliable Laptop Brands Ranked From Worst To Best

When shopping for a new laptop, there are several factors to consider. You obviously need to check whether the specifications will meet your needs and whether the price fits your budget (check out four of the best cheap laptops you can buy). You should never forget to check for laptop brands with the best reliability though, as the perfect device on paper will only bring frustration if it breaks down after a few months.

In three years of Consumer Reports surveys among its subscribers, reliability surfaced as the most important consideration when buying a laptop, with 56% of respondents ranking it above performance and affordability. The organization defines reliability as the likelihood that a laptop is still working as well as it should after three years of ownership. Of course, there are many external factors that can affect this — including how well you take care of your device — but some laptop brands simply outshine others in this metric.

In this ranking of laptop brands from worst to best, we took into account the reliability scores from Consumer Reports and PCMag's Readers' Choice 2025 survey. We gathered reviews from around the web to support the results. Additionally, the rankings feature each brand's best laptop (according to Consumer Reports) to showcase their capabilities.