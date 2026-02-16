Terrifying Humanoid Robots Are Now Patrolling The Streets Of China

EngineAI, the Chinese company known for its humanoid fighting robot T800 — which made headlines for kicking the company's CEO — has reportedly deployed a new "Terminator"-like robot to patrol the streets of Chinese cities, at least as a first test. EngineAI's new PM01 humanoid robot was spotted in Shenzen's Nashan District. This model is part of the same family as the T800, and both of them share the same terrifying look of what an autonomous robot would look like in a sci-fi movie. In a video shared on X, formerly Twitter, the PM01 humanoid robot is seen walking in front of two police officers in a famous tourist spot.

The appearance was a first trial, and it's unclear when the humanoid robot might be officially deployed as a complement to police patrolling. Still, the PM01 could well become an interesting tool for public safety support. That said, as scary as this humanoid robot was made to look, other companies point to a more human-friendly interface and less like something from "The Terminator." For example, futuristic robot traffic officers have been deployed in the Chinese cities of Wuhu, Hanzhou, Shanghai, and Chengdu, and it's possible that local governments might prefer a more human-friendly robot than a Terminator-like bot.