Terrifying Humanoid Robots Are Now Patrolling The Streets Of China
EngineAI, the Chinese company known for its humanoid fighting robot T800 — which made headlines for kicking the company's CEO — has reportedly deployed a new "Terminator"-like robot to patrol the streets of Chinese cities, at least as a first test. EngineAI's new PM01 humanoid robot was spotted in Shenzen's Nashan District. This model is part of the same family as the T800, and both of them share the same terrifying look of what an autonomous robot would look like in a sci-fi movie. In a video shared on X, formerly Twitter, the PM01 humanoid robot is seen walking in front of two police officers in a famous tourist spot.
The appearance was a first trial, and it's unclear when the humanoid robot might be officially deployed as a complement to police patrolling. Still, the PM01 could well become an interesting tool for public safety support. That said, as scary as this humanoid robot was made to look, other companies point to a more human-friendly interface and less like something from "The Terminator." For example, futuristic robot traffic officers have been deployed in the Chinese cities of Wuhu, Hanzhou, Shanghai, and Chengdu, and it's possible that local governments might prefer a more human-friendly robot than a Terminator-like bot.
China is heavily investing in robots, and they're already in the streets
There are several humanoid robot companies across the globe, but robots from Chinese companies are taking over the market. One of the latest examples comes from AiMOGA, which is working with local governments to deploy its life-like "RoboCop" Intelligent Police Unit R001. With six high-definition cameras, this robot is made to work alongside human traffic officers during rush hour or assist when there's a disruption on the streets or roads.
Another example is the Hangxing No.1 humanoid robot, which can be used as a tool for catching traffic violators thanks to its sensors and even help pedestrians cross the street. This high-tech robot features cameras, an intelligence voice system, and it can even be paired with traffic lights to help guide traffic and reduce police costs. Similar to the Intelligent Police Unit R001, this robot is being tested in Chinese cities.
Between EngineAI bots and these more friendly versions, it seems China might choose them all. While this push is important to perfect the technology, there are no official plans about replacing current police force, but it will surely be interesting to see how these robots will evolve in the next few years.