China Built A Shape-Shifting Robot That Can Grow Like A Human

Chinese authorities and industrialists have long hoped to unseat the United States as the world's premier tech giant, but they've historically struggled to make inroads against Silicon Valley supremacy. However, recent and rapid advancements in artificial intelligence could catapult China ahead of its Western competition. Chinese-made humanoid robots are hitting the consumer market ahead of American brands like Tesla and Boston Dynamics, demonstrating unique designs unlike anything available in the west. Perhaps the most surprising of these designs is GrowHR, a robot that can shape-shift, walk on water, and move through spaces no human could fit in; plus, it does it all with a smile on its face.

GrowHR looks like a giant marshmallow with a cartoon grin (and a pair of painted-on overalls for some reason), but its goofy appearance belies some seriously impressive technology. The invention was unveiled in a research paper published in the journal Science Advances in January 2026, in which its creators put forth exciting specs, like the fact that GrowHR is capable of shrinking its height and width to 36% and 61% of its original stature in order to crawl through small spaces. It's nearly four and a half feet tall, but weighs less than 10 pounds, allowing it to float with ease. GrowHR stands out because its soft, flexible form is in complete contrast to the hard metal robot companions other brands, like Tesla's Optimus, are peddling. That contrast is purposeful, stemming from a goal to make GrowHR more human than other robots.