Amazon Drone Failed Miserably And Crashed Into An Apartment Building

It's been nine years since Amazon's Prime Air drone made its first demo delivery in the U.S., and over three years since it started actual drone deliveries in California and Texas. However, the e-commerce giant seemingly hasn't yet ironed out all the kinks from this innovative package delivery system, as its drones continue to fail. In the latest incident, an Amazon Prime Air drone crashed into an apartment building in Richardson, Texas, according to ABC-affiliate WFAA. The drone crash was captured by an apartment resident, Cessy Johnson.

In a conversation with FOX 4, Johnson said, "The propellers on the thing were still moving, and you could smell it was starting to burn," after it fell to the ground. Firefighters were called to the scene out of caution, but no fire was reported. Amazon has apologized for the incident and said that the delivery drone was in vertical flight when it struck the apartment building.

No one was injured in the drone crash; however, the company noted that the building sustained minimal damage, and it was working to take care of the repairs. It's also investigating the cause. This comes just weeks after Amazon had started drone deliveries in Richardson.