5 Tips And Cheap Upgrades That Can Instantly Improve Your TV's Sound

As flat-screen TVs have gotten thinner, these devices now have less and less space for speakers and drivers. This means that sound can sometimes feel like an afterthought for an otherwise stunning display. So if you want to do better for your big OLED investment, you simply can't ignore its audio quality.

The truth is that there are a lot of factors that come into play for the sound of your TV. Sure, the speakers that are already built into the screen are a big component, but there's more you can do to improve. The first obvious choice is to consider getting a soundbar that can replace your TV's audio. If you've decided you don't like the idea of buying new speaker devices, there are some upgrades you can make to the acoustic qualities of your space. Moreover, you may just find a few hidden software features in your TV's menu.