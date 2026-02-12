James Van Der Beek Starred In An Underrated Sci-Fi Fan Film With A Star Wars Legend

On February 11, 2026, news hit the internet that James Van Der Beek had died. He was 48 years old. Van Der Beek was best known for starring as Dawson Leery in "Dawson's Creek" and Elijah Mundo in "CSI: Cyber," but he had plenty of other noteworthy credits attached to his name. Arguably, the most underrated was "Power/Rangers."

If you're thinking, "Wow, Van Der Beek starred in 'Power Rangers'?" Well, yes, but actually no. We aren't talking about the multi-season series that was adapted from the 50 year Japanese media behemoth known as "Super Sentai," nor the fun-yet-flawed 2017 blockbuster "Power Rangers" film that starred the likes of Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove in "Stranger Things"), Naomi Scott (Skye Riley in "Smile 2"), and Bryan Cranston (the voice of several monsters in the original season of "Power Rangers"). "Power/Rangers" is an unofficial short film helmed by Adi Shankar before he went on to produce shows like "Castlevania" and "Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix."

The "Power/Rangers" film, which is readily available on YouTube, is a dark and adult-oriented re-imagining of the original show that asks "What if the Power Rangers lost?" The movie is mostly told through flashbacks, and it details the fates of the Power Rangers after the world is taken over by evil aliens — specifically the Machine Empire from the third season, "Power Rangers Zeo." The short is currently sitting at a 7.6 rating on IMDb, with many user reviews praising its production quality, tone, and sheer fan appeal. Plus, the "Power/Rangers" has a runtime just under 15 minutes, so it's worth a watch, especially if you grew up on the source material.