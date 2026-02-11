James Van Der Beek, Dawson's Creek And CSI Cyber Star, Dies At 48

James Van Der Beek, star of the drama "Dawson's Creek," has passed away at the age of 48. This news follows an announcement in November 2024 that the star had been diagnosed with Stage 3 colorectal cancer, though no official cause of death has been given. Along with starring as Dawson Leery for six seasons on the hit WB series, Van Der Beek was also known for his role as Mox in 1999's "Varsity Blues," and the 2015 series "CSI: Cyber." He leaves behind his wife, Kimberly, and six children.

Born March 8, 1977, in Cheshire, Connecticut, Van Der Beek got his big break from "Dawson's Creek," though his first credited film appearance was in the 1995 drama "Angus." After the series ended in May 2023, the actor appeared in several television shows and movies, including "Ugly Betty," and "One Tree Hill."

Known for being a teen heartthrob, Van Der Beek provided fans with insights into his diagnosis through Instagram, where he would share his experience. During this time, he would frequently reference his wife and children while giving them praise for supporting him. Speaking about his time on "Dawson's Creek" with Vulture in 2013, Van Der Beek stated, "It's tough to compete with something that was the cultural phenomenon that 'Dawson's Creek' was. It ran for so long. That's a lot of hours playing one character in front of people."