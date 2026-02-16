The Artemis II Astronauts Are Being Quarantined For A Very Important Reason

The four astronauts who are part of the historic Artemis II mission — which will be the first crewed mission to the moon in 50 years — have to enter a 14-day quarantine period before launch. The reason is quite simple. It's to ensure the astronauts do not get any illnesses, even supposedly minor ones, before beginning their mission. If NASA ever pushes a launch date back, then the astronauts are able to leave quarantine and must re-enter it the two weeks before the next estimated launch date.

While major illness may be a concern for any astronaut leading up to launch day, NASA treats even the smallest of viruses just as seriously. It's because these minor illnesses can have big impacts in space. For example, an astronaut who has the common cold may have trouble equalizing their ear pressure, thus inhibiting them from doing necessary spacewalks.

Astronaut quarantine takes place in a Houston facility. If the astronaut already lives in Houston, however, they can quarantine in their own home. After that period ends, then they go directly to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida for the launch. It is a high-pressure and deadline-driven time, and no one at NASA, especially the astronauts, wants anything to go wrong just because someone got sick.