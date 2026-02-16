What Is The Optical Audio Port On TVs Actually For?

You've got a nice new TV and a slick, high-end soundbar (such as the Sonos Beam, which we recently reviewed), and you're ready to plug it in and start watching your favorite movies. You look at the back and see a variety of ports, including a little square-ish one that seems to be glowing and blinking. This is the optical port, and it is one of the standard options if you want your TV to send sound to an external speaker. But how does it work, and what applications is it best used for?

The port itself actually carries a digital signal, using fiber optic technology, like a simplified version of the fiber optic internet coming into your house. This means that it's a great port for audio itself, but also to carry extra digital features to make sure that you're getting the best, most polished sound out of your TV. It's also great if you want a simple plug-and-play way to use surround sound receivers, and more.