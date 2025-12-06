HDMI Vs. Optical: Which Should Your Sound System Use?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You've spent thousands of dollars on your home theater system, with much of the upfront cost going toward your brand-new 4K TV and Dolby Atmos-ready soundbar. Conveniently, that soundbar you purchased also has HDMI switching, so you won't have to worry about connecting a bunch of wires to your wall-mounted TV. But now it's time to connect that Atmos soundbar to your TV, and there are two connections to choose from: HDMI and digital optical.

Which should your sound system use, you may be wondering? The answer is HDMI — all day, every day. Ever since the rollout of HDMI ARC on smart TVs, soundbars, and AV receivers, HDMI has become an end-all-be-all solution for sending and receiving audio data between a host device and AV components. This isn't to say that optical is obsolete: For those of us with older home theater equipment, it may even be the only connection you can use.

That said, digital optical tops out at 5.1 for surround sound processing. So even if you wanted to pair a pre-HDMI ARC era TV with a shiny new Atmos-enabled soundbar, you'd hit a hard ceiling fast.