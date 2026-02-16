T-Mobile's New Loyalty Plan Can Save You Money, But You Might Not Qualify

The T-Mobile Loyalty Plan has its pros and cons. It is centered on offering strong savings for families with multiple lines. One line is $65 a month, two is $120. Each additional line after that costs $12, at least until you reach eight lines. The costs are decent; however, there are many drawbacks to this plan that T-Mobile is using to offset the lower price.

You do not get the five-year price guarantee you get with other plans. You only have 50GB of premium data, compared to other plans that offer unlimited premium data. You don't get a high-speed mobile hotspot or what T-Mobile calls Simple Global High-Speed Data, which comes with its other plans. It also offers no bonus subscriptions, which, again, are offered with other plans, such as subscriptions to Netflix or Hulu.

Since it is titled Loyalty Plan, it stands to reason that you need to be an existing T-Mobile customer to take advantage of it. However, T-Mobile doesn't detail how long you need to be a customer to get the plan. It is not featured on the website, so it's likely only one you talk directly to a customer service representative about. Given that T-Mobile has already faced legal trouble, this lack of clarity may not be the best way to regain trust.