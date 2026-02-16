T-Mobile's New Loyalty Plan Can Save You Money, But You Might Not Qualify
If you are a T-Mobile customer, a new loyalty plan may save you money. Well, maybe. The problem is that the plan isn't widely advertised, and T-Mobile's website doesn't make it clear what special savings plans are available. This plan, titled the Loyalty Plan, is also limited to certain customer accounts, and T-Mobile does not provide any clear statements on which accounts qualify and which don't.
This is not the only frustrating choice T-Mobile has made. It is also offering a new "Experience More with Appreciation Savings Plan". It's a catchy name. Again, this plan is not clearly advertised, and it is only for certain accounts, which are also not detailed out. These offerings feel like a way to keep frustrated customers from leaving because of T-Mobile's monthly bill price hikes. Perhaps that is the way they are intended. The vagueness of who is eligible for these plans and why could be meant as a quick catch for angry customers who call planning to cancel their T-Mobile accounts.
T-Mobile's Loyalty Plan
The T-Mobile Loyalty Plan has its pros and cons. It is centered on offering strong savings for families with multiple lines. One line is $65 a month, two is $120. Each additional line after that costs $12, at least until you reach eight lines. The costs are decent; however, there are many drawbacks to this plan that T-Mobile is using to offset the lower price.
You do not get the five-year price guarantee you get with other plans. You only have 50GB of premium data, compared to other plans that offer unlimited premium data. You don't get a high-speed mobile hotspot or what T-Mobile calls Simple Global High-Speed Data, which comes with its other plans. It also offers no bonus subscriptions, which, again, are offered with other plans, such as subscriptions to Netflix or Hulu.
Since it is titled Loyalty Plan, it stands to reason that you need to be an existing T-Mobile customer to take advantage of it. However, T-Mobile doesn't detail how long you need to be a customer to get the plan. It is not featured on the website, so it's likely only one you talk directly to a customer service representative about. Given that T-Mobile has already faced legal trouble, this lack of clarity may not be the best way to regain trust.
T-Mobile's other loyalty plan
As mentioned, T-Mobile is also offering an Experience More with Appreciation Savings Plan. This one details how long you need to remain loyal to T-Mobile. If you've been with them for at least two years, you may be eligible for this plan. Again, T-Mobile isn't providing many details about the other qualifications you need to meet. The main appeal here is the lower costs on two phone lines. One phone line costs $75; two cost $120. Additional lines go up by $30 per line per month for eight lines.
This plan has fewer drawbacks than the Loyalty Plan. You do get the five-year price guarantee, and you get unlimited premium data. You get 60GB of high-speed mobile hotspot data and 5GB of Simple Global High-Speed Data. It also offers subscription bonuses. A Netflix subscription is built in, and you get Apple TV for $3 a month. Given that Apple TV is typically $12.99 a month as of this time of writing, that is a pretty good deal.
One problem with this plan is that it doesn't offer as big of a trade-in credit as T-Mobile's other plans. So if you plan to upgrade your phone with T-Mobile, this may turn you away from the plan.