29 Years Ago, AOL Launched An App That Changed Everything

Major internet service provider AOL was dominating the market in the 1990s, not long after its founding in 1983. In that decade, AOL programmers worked on an app that had the ability to send instant digital messages to people. It was referred to as AOL Instant Messenger, or AIM, and it is not an understatement to say that internet culture would look very different today without it. Released in 1997, AIM was a resounding success. AOL also was innovative in launching an early AI chatbot. In 2001, AIM had 36 million users around the world, the height of its success and popularity.

This success, however, would not last. AIM struggled during the shift to smartphones, as users moved away from desktop chats toward smartphone-based communication. As smartphones became the primary way people communicated, users preferred apps that were designed specifically for mobile devices, including WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger. Social networks such as Facebook didn't just offer messaging; they embedded it within broader systems of photos, status updates, and media sharing, transforming messaging into one feature of a larger social platform. The "media" was now joining the "social", and AOL just could not pivot in time. AIM officially shut down on December 15, 2017. With AIM now gone, it's important to remember that none of what exists in its place today would be possible without it.