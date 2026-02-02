25 Years Ago, AOL Launched An AI Chatbot Long Before ChatGPT Or Gemini

Experienced internet users may think of America Online (AOL) and immediately picture swarms of CDs offering hours upon hours of internet service (back when your time online was metered), but the company also helped popularize AI chatbots before its fall from grace. Though in today's time, it's easy to call up chatbots like ChatGPT or Google Gemini and have them complete a variety of tasks, a clever little bot by the name of SmarterChild once helped lead the way.

SmarterChild was a chat buddy that first got its start on messaging apps at the turn of the millennium. Capable of completing certain tasks, folks could have conversations with the bot, though the tools it would implement to generate its answers were a bit different from the bots of today. While its time was short on the internet, its sarcastic tone entertained and helped millions, and it helped set the stage for today's chatbots.

In a 2023 interview with TechCrunch, the co-founder of the company behind SmarterChild, Peter Levitan, stated, "When you talked to SmarterChild, it knew who you were when you came back. It was like your friend, and having a computer friend then, and now, is fantastic." Long before bots like ChatGPT added new features to improve your productivity, SmarterChild was entertaining and informing users in its own unique way.