Why There's Simply No Need For A Kindle Anymore

Reading books in the internet age doesn't mean picking up the next bestseller in a paperback format. You can grab the latest book from your favorite author in a digital edition as soon as it launches and read it on any of the smart devices you may own, including your phone, tablet, e-reader, and computer. Amazon Kindle devices may be the preferred option for e-reading at home. Or maybe you're considering buying a Kindle to avoid the distractions that other devices may offer. But while Amazon is putting out new Kindle models with regularity, including color-screen versions, we may have reached a point in the internet era where there's simply no need for a Kindle anymore, or any other competing e-reader device.

It's not just about the cost of a Kindle, though money is always a factor when considering which smart devices to buy or renew. The Kindle lineup has expanded considerably since the first model arrived in 2007, with Amazon offering e-reader experiences to all sorts of budgets nearly 20 years later. As of early 2026, Amazon's Kindle lineup includes ad-free devices priced between $129.99 and $679.99: The basic Amazon Kindle ($129.99), the Kindle Paperwhite ($179.99), the Kindle Colorsoft ($249.99), the Kindle Scribe ($399.99), and the Kindle Scribe Colorsoft ($629.99). Also, you can buy the standard and Paperwhite versions with lock screen ads and save $20. The premium Kindles can be even more expensive if you need more built-in storage.

Budget aside, there are other reasons why you might reconsider buying a Kindle in the current technology landscape, such as the mobile hardware and software experiences available to consumers.