Never Use Your Laptop On Your Lap - Here's Why

Placing your laptop on your lap can lead to poor posture while you're sitting, but that's not the only reason why people don't recommend leaving it there for too long. Another reason is that you are blocking its ventilation. Your lap becomes a heat storage, which your body is not meant for, at least not for very high temperatures. In addition, blocking the ventilation can cause your device to overheat, requiring you to use a laptop cooling pad to continue using it. Ignoring these issues can actually harm your skin health and damage your laptop's internal components, a common consequence of common mistakes that could ruin your computer.

Some laptops have vents located underneath as a design choice to prevent debris from reaching the fans. Anything pressing against the bottom vents obstructs the airflow, which actually traps the heat back inside. Doing so could trigger thermal throttling, a mechanism that slows the CPU to prevent it from overworking when the system spikes to high temperatures. In some cases, the computer shuts down if the heat exceeds safe limits. None of these consequences is good for you, which is why people generally recommend placing laptops on hard, flat surfaces to provide maximum airflow while avoiding direct contact.