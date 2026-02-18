Tom Hardy Had Serious Doubts About His Highest-Rated Movie On Rotten Tomatoes

It's hard for most moviegoers to imagine how difficult it is to make and deliver such a film as George Miller's mesmerizing masterpiece (even without CGI) "Mad Max: Fury Road". Seeing the final product, polished to perfection regarding every tiny detail, you don't necessarily consider the difficulty and precision that go into each set piece, and the vision and expertise that it requires to make them look and feel like a comprehensive epic on the big screen. Miller, a filmmaker with five decades of experience, knows how to make that happen. But during the actual process, that doesn't always seem obvious, even for the actors who play a key role in it.

Tom Hardy (who starred in an obscure sci-fi with Kelly Reilly early in his career) was one of those who just couldn't see or appreciate the brilliance that it took Miller to execute his vision at the time. He was frustrated and doubtful while filming, but during a 2015 press conference at Cannes (via Variety), he publicly apologized to Miller for "being myopic" after seeing the feature for the first time.

He explained, "The most frustrating thing for me or the hardest part [of filming] was trying to know what George wanted me to do at any given minute on a minute-by-minute basis, so I could fully [execute] his vision. I got frustrated, and there is no way that George could have explained what he conceived in the sand while we were out there. Because of the due diligence that was required to make everything that was incredibly complex so simple — which is what I saw — which is a relentless barrage of complexities simplified in a fairly linear story... I knew [Miller] was brilliant, but I didn't know how brilliant until I saw it."