This Apple TV Series With An All-Star Cast Is One Of The Boldest Hollywood Experiments Ever

One of the more creative and experimental shows on Apple TV, or on any streaming platform for that matter, is the 2021 series "Calls." Despite an all-star cast, "Calls" never really managed to generate a ton of critical acclaim or commercial success — suffice it to say, it's not one of the 10 biggest streaming TV series. So while the series has largely flown under the radar, it's definitely worth checking out if you're looking for a show that's different from anything you've ever seen before.

The boldness of "Calls" has everything to do with the show's format. Each episode simply consists of phone calls between two or three individuals. The visuals are minimal. All we see on the screen are audio waves, pulsating waveform designs, and captions of the people speaking. The show's format allows the viewers to eavesdrop on conversations that typically start out relatively mundane before getting a bit creepier.

While most TV today utilizes breathtaking cinematography to lure users in, "Calls" does quite the opposite. With no real visuals to fall back on, the strength of "Calls" is rooted entirely in pacing and engaging dialogue. Without the crutch of visuals, the writing and voice acting take center stage. And because we can't see facial expressions, more nuanced sounds like the inflection in a character's voice or the timing of a response become all the more important.