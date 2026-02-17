This Apple TV Series With An All-Star Cast Is One Of The Boldest Hollywood Experiments Ever
One of the more creative and experimental shows on Apple TV, or on any streaming platform for that matter, is the 2021 series "Calls." Despite an all-star cast, "Calls" never really managed to generate a ton of critical acclaim or commercial success — suffice it to say, it's not one of the 10 biggest streaming TV series. So while the series has largely flown under the radar, it's definitely worth checking out if you're looking for a show that's different from anything you've ever seen before.
The boldness of "Calls" has everything to do with the show's format. Each episode simply consists of phone calls between two or three individuals. The visuals are minimal. All we see on the screen are audio waves, pulsating waveform designs, and captions of the people speaking. The show's format allows the viewers to eavesdrop on conversations that typically start out relatively mundane before getting a bit creepier.
While most TV today utilizes breathtaking cinematography to lure users in, "Calls" does quite the opposite. With no real visuals to fall back on, the strength of "Calls" is rooted entirely in pacing and engaging dialogue. Without the crutch of visuals, the writing and voice acting take center stage. And because we can't see facial expressions, more nuanced sounds like the inflection in a character's voice or the timing of a response become all the more important.
Calls is a creative psychological thriller
"Calls" touts itself as a psychological thriller with a sci-fi slant. This is because all the stories, as the viewer comes to find out, are interconnected in ways that aren't readily apparent early on. But as the series unfolds, the genius of the writing shines. In a slow but steady manner, the calls become creepy and suspenseful. Alternate timelines present themselves and the viewer can piece together seemingly disparate scenes which ultimately center on a mysterious apocalyptic event. The show does a masterful job of blending the mundane conversations with suspense and horror elements that work brilliantly together.
Admittedly, "Calls" isn't for everyone. After all, some understandably might not be interested in listening to a nine-episode series with no visuals beyond waveforms and on-screen text. Still, it's worth noting that the episodes themselves aren't long, with each one clocking in somewhere in the 14- to 18-minute range. The brevity of the episodes, coupled with the sometimes artistic audio waves, make the episodes fly by relatively quickly despite the unusual format.
It's also worth mentioning that the cast of voice actors in the show is impressive. From Aubrey Plaza and Pedro Pascal to Nick Jonas, you'll definitely hear a few familiar voices as the series progresses.
There is no shortage of great shows on Apple TV, but if you're looking for something that's decidedly different from anything you've ever seen, "Calls" is well worth checking out, and it's exactly the kind of inventive swing that has helped Apple TV's subscriber base grow in recent years. While Apple still refuses to give exact figures, an executive recently revealed that there are now "significantly more" than 45 million Apple TV subscribers.