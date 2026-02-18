Roger Ebert Didn't Mince Words About This Video Game-Inspired Sci-Fi Horror Movie

While the "Resident Evil" games are celebrated as some of the best survival horror games (alongside "Until Dawn," which we've reviewed), their film adaptations are rather divisive and rejected by critics and viewers for their mediocrity. Although I only played two of the games, I think many gamers and movie lovers would agree that, apart from the first 2002 "Resident Evil" film — which Paul W.S. Anderson somehow managed to turn into a guilty pleasure — the rest of the instalments were nothing but hot garbage. And I don't just mean that in the category of video game adaptations, but as mid-budget mainstream horrors made for the silver screen. The late legendary critic, Roger Ebert, was very much of the same opinion when he first saw these monstrosities, and he didn't hold back at all when reviewing the first sequel in the franchise, "Resident Evil: Apocalypse."

In his 2004 review, Ebert scathingly wrote, "The movie is an utterly meaningless waste of time. There was no reason to produce it, except to make money, and there is no reason to see it, except to spend money. It is a dead zone, a film without interest, wit, imagination or even entertaining violence and special effects." If you're wondering, he hated the first movie almost as much two years earlier. Ebert gave it one star out of four, half a star more than "Apocalypse," and made fun of its plot and dialogue with ironic comments.

However, after seven movies and a TV show, there's an upcoming adaptation on the horizon that actually has potential to be good for a change.