Before Adolescence, Stephen Graham Led A British Restaurant Drama More Intense Than The Bear

Held by Philip Barantini as co-creator and co-director, the four-episode "Boiling Point" series was a standalone sequel with most of the original actors reprising their roles alongside a few newcomers. The main difference plot-wise was that Stephen Graham's Andy took the backseat, and Vinette Robinson's Carly stepped forward to run the restaurant in his former boss' absence indefinitely. Stylistically, the show also took a more conventional route instead of opting for the one-take that made the film so relentless. Yet, its tone, depth, and emotional sensitivity remained the same.

The 2023 sequel came on the coattails of the unexpected yet skyrocketing success of "The Bear," which kicked off in 2022, likely influencing the decision to continue "Boiling Point" on TV. Given the overwhelmingly positive response to the Jeremy Allen White-led FX drama (whose Carmy Berzatto was inspired by a real-life chef), it made sense for Barantini and his crew to double down. And it's kind of kismet that Graham and White ended up working together a few years later in Scott Cooper's 2025 music biopic, "Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere," as father and son.

Funnily enough, when the two stars were on The Chris Moyles Show, White pointed out that when he first watched "Boiling Point," before the debut season of "The Bear" was released, he panicked a little due to the similarities between the movie and the show, in regards to the show and its seventh episode that was also shot in one continuous take. He said, "I was sort of like, 'Oh, no! Have we just recycled something, and we didn't even understand what we were doing because we'd just finished it and hadn't come out yet?'" Bottom line is, if you're a fan of either title, you should really watch the other since they are excellent in their own right.