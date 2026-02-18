Did RocketSkates Survive After Shark Tank? Here's What Happened After Season 7

"Shark Tank" Season 7, which aired in 2015, featured an entrepreneur with an aim to bring fun and versatile mobility to people in cities. The entrepreneur was Peter Treadway, founder of Acton, and he presented his product known as RocketSkates to the panel of potential investors, also known as Sharks on the show. Though there was some negotiation for a potential deal, it was never agreed to during the episode. Despite that, Acton is still in business and continues to grow. However, the company no longer sells RocketSkates.

RocketSkates, a pair of electric skates that fit around your shoes, were already beginning to be an established product when Treadway appeared on "Shark Tank" and at least gained some temporary publicity afterward. On a 2016 episode of Amazon's "The Grand Tour" show, host Jeremy Clarkson tried on a pair of RocketSkates. To the audience's amusement, he could not figure out how to get them to operate.

Acton's RocketSkates is a good example of how, even when a deal doesn't work on "Shark Tank," companies can still continue to grow afterward and switch up products as needed. For example, no deal was reached with the MTailor app, which also was in Season 7, but that business is still thriving.