Ring Cancels Flock Safety Partnership Following Public Boycott

Amazon's Ring on Thursday announced it had decided to cancel the Flock Safety partnership announced in October 2025. In a press release, Ring said that, "following a comprehensive review, we determined the planned Flock Safety integration would require significantly more time and resources than anticipated."

While the company cited the "time and resources" needed to deploy Flock Safety features, the announcement comes right after the backlash Ring received after airing a Super Bowl ad, which prompted privacy concerns from users. After the Super Bowl commercial aired, some of the existing Ring customers initiated return processes and were able to obtain refunds from Amazon for their Ring products, claiming Ring had changed the terms of service by partnering with Flock Safety.

The Super Bowl ad showed a Ring feature that seems innocent at first. Ring cameras can use AI to help a community find lost dogs. In the ad, Ring said the Search Party feature was free to everyone right now, without indicating whether opting out was possible. The company also noted in the ad that more than a dog a day was found since the feature was enabled. Some of the Ring users who advocated returning Ring home security hardware claimed on Reddit that Ring footage may ultimately reach ICE via the Flock Safety partnership. Ring's press release addresses those concerns. Even though the Flock partnership was announced months ago, Ring made it clear in its press release that the integration "never launched, so no Ring customer videos were ever sent to Flock Safety."