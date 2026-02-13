This Sleek USB Gadget Uses Your iPhone Or Android Phone To Lock Your Data

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Measuring just 3.37 by 2.09 by 0.28 inches and weighing as low as 1.44 ounces (40 grams), the Lexar TouchLock Portable SSD is the kind of USB gadget that you'll love to carry around, especially considering you can attach it magnetically to your iPhone via MagSafe. You'll also fear losing such a small data storage solution because of the data it contains. But the Lexar TouchLock Portable SSD has a security feature that not many similar products can offer. The gadget comes with a built-in NFC chip that allows an iPhone or Android phone to become the drive's password. Lexar advertises the feature as multi-level encryption. Specifically, the drive supports 128-bit AES hardware encryption with the NFC handshake authenticating the user and acting as a password. If the drive is lost, you won't be able to recover the data, but at least you'll know the information stored on the handset can't be accessed without your phone.

Other portable SSD drives support data encryption. They will require a password or fingerprint scan, like Samsung's T7 Touch models. You will still have to set up a regular password to access the Lexar drive, which you can use when the phone isn't close by or if your handset is lost or stolen. However, the ability to tap the SSD with a phone to decrypt it is easily the most convenient way to unlock a portable drive. It's as easy as using NFC for mobile payments or to pay for public transit. The image below perfectly illustrates this convenience. The Lexar TouchLock Portable SSD connected to a MacBook will not be available to the user until they touch the device with an iPhone or Android device. The drive will then lock itself when disconnected.