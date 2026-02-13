This Sleek USB Gadget Uses Your iPhone Or Android Phone To Lock Your Data
Measuring just 3.37 by 2.09 by 0.28 inches and weighing as low as 1.44 ounces (40 grams), the Lexar TouchLock Portable SSD is the kind of USB gadget that you'll love to carry around, especially considering you can attach it magnetically to your iPhone via MagSafe. You'll also fear losing such a small data storage solution because of the data it contains. But the Lexar TouchLock Portable SSD has a security feature that not many similar products can offer. The gadget comes with a built-in NFC chip that allows an iPhone or Android phone to become the drive's password. Lexar advertises the feature as multi-level encryption. Specifically, the drive supports 128-bit AES hardware encryption with the NFC handshake authenticating the user and acting as a password. If the drive is lost, you won't be able to recover the data, but at least you'll know the information stored on the handset can't be accessed without your phone.
Other portable SSD drives support data encryption. They will require a password or fingerprint scan, like Samsung's T7 Touch models. You will still have to set up a regular password to access the Lexar drive, which you can use when the phone isn't close by or if your handset is lost or stolen. However, the ability to tap the SSD with a phone to decrypt it is easily the most convenient way to unlock a portable drive. It's as easy as using NFC for mobile payments or to pay for public transit. The image below perfectly illustrates this convenience. The Lexar TouchLock Portable SSD connected to a MacBook will not be available to the user until they touch the device with an iPhone or Android device. The drive will then lock itself when disconnected.
How much does the Lexar TouchLock Portable SSD cost?
In addition to securing your data against unauthorized access, the drive also has a sturdy design. Lexar says the TouchLock Portable SSD can withstand 2-meter (6.6 feet) drops. Data protection aside, users who need portable data storage solutions may be interested in how well the Lexar TouchLock Portable SSD performs as a drive. Unfortunately, for some users who need top speeds from their storage devices, the drive will support write speeds up to 450 MB/s and read speeds of up to 420 MB/s. Lexar says on its website that it used a custom controller to "improve reliability and performance to provide a constant, smooth flow of data." The company also explains that it lowered the power required to operate, which allows the drive to offer more stable transfers and generate less heat.
The storage capacity may be another issue for buyers. The Lexar TouchLock Portable SSD comes only in 512GB and 1TB versions. Consumers looking for 2TB or 4TB SSDs that can be unlocked with a phone will have to wait for Lexar to release larger capacities. There's no telling whether that will happen. Then again, the drive is relatively new, with Lexar highlighting it as a flagship storage product at CES 2026 in early January. Unlike other products shown at CES 2026 that may take time to reach consumers, the SSD is available for purchase. As of this writing, the Lexar TouchLock Portable SSD retails on Amazon starting at $98.99 for the 512GB variant. The 1TB option costs $149.99.
Buyers looking for other portable drives that can be unlocked with iPhone or Android devices won't find many options, if any. The Longsys NFC PSSD, unveiled at CES 2025, and the Iodyne Pro Mini are similar products, but they're not available commercially.