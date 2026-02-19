Many Users Don't Want AI On Their Devices For One Simple Reason

No matter how you feel about it, it's hard not to notice the impact artificial intelligence (AI) has had since OpenAI first released a demo of ChatGPT on November 30, 2022. Though some may consider the rise of AI to be the cause of everything collapsing, there are individuals who find it useful for completing a variety of tasks. While companies continue to add artificial intelligence to devices, a recent poll shows that many don't even want it in the first place.

According to a Connected Intelligence report from AI company Circana, over a third of U.S. consumers over the age of 18 have no interest in having artificial intelligence on their devices. Of those who showed no interest, reasons given include simply not wanting it, privacy concerns, and being content with the capabilities of their devices without artificial intelligence. Interestingly, the potential harm AI can do to the planet was not one of the reasons given. The research also shows that younger generations are more receptive to the tool.

Despite a huge chunk of consumers showing a lack of interest in AI, there are no signs of it slowing down anytime soon. AI companies continue to receive massive investments — to a point where many experts think there might be an AI bubble.