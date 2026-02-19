2 Ways USB 2.0 Is Actually Better Than USB 3.0

Even though we listed a few ways that using USB 2.0 can bring more advantage than USB 3.0 peripherals, there's still a key reason to prefer USB 3.0. For example, the maximum speed USB 2.0 can reach is 480 Mbps, while USB 3.0 can offer up to 5 Gbps of data transfer. The newer standard is better when you approach or exceed the limits of USB 2.0, such as with external SSDs that require faster read and write speeds.

High-resolution webcams, 4K capture devices, and high-speed audio interfaces are also part of the peripherals that require more bandwidth, and using the right USB port can make a huge difference. This way, it all depends on what you have at home or at the office, and what your needs are.

For those everyday devices like mice, keyboards, and printers, USB 2.0 options can still work great, but if transfer speeds and improved bandwidth are priorities, you should have devices that can take advantage of the latest specs. Just make sure all your devices are talking the same language, meaning your computer, cable, and peripheral should all support the same high-speed standard. Otherwise, your transfer speeds will be capped by the slowest link – such as a USB 2.0 cable in a USB 3.0 port – and you won't fully benefit from the latest USB features.