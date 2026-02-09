Your USB Port Might Be Interfering With Your Wireless Gadgets - Here's Why

If you have ever run into an issue where wireless devices, like a mouse or keyboard, had intermittent connection problems, you might reasonably think it's a power issue, like dying or depleted batteries. But there may actually be another electronic component to blame — a USB 3.0 device. While perhaps not widely known, it is possible for USB 3.0 devices to emit signals that interfere with wireless gadgets.

It's so prominent that router and modem makers often shield USB 3.0 ports installed in modern devices. The concern is that, without shielding, if you use a USB 3.0 port built into your router to connect something like a printer for network sharing, it will mess with your Wi-Fi. As for signal interruptions, the culprit stems from how USB 3.0 handles its signal rates. When one of these ports is in use, even something like a flash drive, it emits about 20 decibels of noise on the 2.4G wireless band.

For Bluetooth and wireless devices that operate on that same 2.4G band, the noise can delay or interrupt signals, and even sever connections. Most problems will arise when a 2.4G signal device and a USB 3.0 port are in close proximity. That's why you shouldn't plug in, say, a USB mouse receiver to a USB 3.0 port, or near one that has something already plugged in. Moreover, your router should be a safe distance away from your PC or other USB 3.0 devices, as reducing wireless interference is one of the best ways to improve Wi-Fi speeds.