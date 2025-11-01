5 Ways To Add More USB Ports To Your Computer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

USB ports are always in high demand but short supply. Modern laptops are major offenders, often providing only one or two USB-C connections when you really need two or three times as many. Desktop PCs offer more, but between the keyboard, mouse, microphone, webcam, audio interface, and gaming controller, you'll soon run out of ports. Trying to find an opening is frustrating, and sometimes unplugging devices to make room isn't ideal. But you don't have to make do with what you have — there are ways to add more USB ports to your computer. They're cheaper than you think, and most of them require little to no installation.

Whether you have a laptop or desktop PC, there are many devices, such as USB hubs and expansion cards, that can add a substantial number of ports. The list below offers five of the best solutions for adding more USB ports to your computer. Soon enough, you'll have plenty of room for these 10 USB gadgets that will level up your workspace.