Even An Underwater Drone Can Catch On Fire If It Has This Type Of Battery
Lithium-ion batteries contain volatile electrolytes that make them susceptible to catching on fire, even in an underwater drone. On February 4, 2026, a 12-foot-long underwater drone caught fire while it was being transported on a trailer along Route 24 in Tiverton, Rhode Island. The drone was described as containing a "large amount" of lithium-ion batteries, and the situation necessitated a hazmat team from the Department of Environmental Management to contain the ignited batteries safely.
Though this incident occurred on land, it perfectly demonstrates how lithium-ion batteries can ignite anywhere, including underwater. In fact, submerging a lithium-ion battery in water can make it more likely to catch fire. Lithium is a chemical element that is highly reactive with water molecules, which means that exposure to water can cause a reaction that generates heat; sometimes enough heat to trigger a short circuit, a fire, or even an explosion.
Incidents like the one at Tiverton can occur because it only takes a bit of outside interference to set off a chemical fire within a lithium-ion battery. Not only does the battery generate heat via chemical reaction, but it can also release flammable gases to feed the flame. From there, the battery can enter thermal runaway, which refers to a chain reaction in which the fire continuously feeds itself endlessly. In Tiverton, the Route 24 on-ramp remained closed for three hours while the hazmat team strategically cooled the batteries to mitigate the effects of thermal runaway.
How to safely handle lithium-ion batteries
It's not just military-grade submersibles that are at risk of burning up in a battery fire. There are plenty of devices you might own that use lithium-ion batteries. Smartphones, laptops, and many other everyday items all use this type of battery because they are durable, rechargeable, and capable of holding a charge for longer. Their long uptime makes them particularly useful for both aerial and submersible drones. If you've ever ordered a cheap drone from Amazon, it's important to know a thing or two about lithium-ion battery safety.
The first thing to do before purchasing a device powered by lithium-ion batteries is to check the packaging for the Underwriter Laboratories mark, or "UL Certified," as this indicates that the device was tested to meet safety standards. These certified devices should come with instructions on how to safely charge and store the device. Keep in mind that it is actually illegal to discard or recycle lithium-ion batteries the standard way; the safest thing to do is to place them in a plastic bag and take them to a designated recycling location or hazardous waste collection point.
As of 2023, lithium-ion batteries powered 52% of the drone battery system market. These batteries have long dominated the space, despite potential safety concerns. However, recent breakthroughs in fast-charging sodium-ion batteries could present a new alternative in the future. Until then, though, it is important to continue handling lithium-ion battery devices with utmost care.