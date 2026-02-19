Even An Underwater Drone Can Catch On Fire If It Has This Type Of Battery

Lithium-ion batteries contain volatile electrolytes that make them susceptible to catching on fire, even in an underwater drone. On February 4, 2026, a 12-foot-long underwater drone caught fire while it was being transported on a trailer along Route 24 in Tiverton, Rhode Island. The drone was described as containing a "large amount" of lithium-ion batteries, and the situation necessitated a hazmat team from the Department of Environmental Management to contain the ignited batteries safely.

Though this incident occurred on land, it perfectly demonstrates how lithium-ion batteries can ignite anywhere, including underwater. In fact, submerging a lithium-ion battery in water can make it more likely to catch fire. Lithium is a chemical element that is highly reactive with water molecules, which means that exposure to water can cause a reaction that generates heat; sometimes enough heat to trigger a short circuit, a fire, or even an explosion.

Incidents like the one at Tiverton can occur because it only takes a bit of outside interference to set off a chemical fire within a lithium-ion battery. Not only does the battery generate heat via chemical reaction, but it can also release flammable gases to feed the flame. From there, the battery can enter thermal runaway, which refers to a chain reaction in which the fire continuously feeds itself endlessly. In Tiverton, the Route 24 on-ramp remained closed for three hours while the hazmat team strategically cooled the batteries to mitigate the effects of thermal runaway.